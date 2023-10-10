Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Howland

Handy Stop in Howland will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket. The soon-to-be millionaire has yet to claim their prize.

HOWLAND, Maine — One lucky person has won $2 million after buying a Powerball ticket at Handy Stop in Howland, Maine. The winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.

After matching five numbers, the ticket holder won $1 million but added the Power Play option for an extra dollar and bumped their earnings up to $2 million, according to a news release.

Handy Stop Kitchen Supervisor Micell Cassio said everyone was “shocked.”

“It’s pretty exciting news for a small town,” she said.

Howland is a very small town indeed, with just over 1,000 residents.

Cassio said the winner hasn't claimed their prize yet, but they are anxious to meet them.