Portland's Carnaval Maine festival kicks off Wednesday

The winter festival is back and started its third season with the "Fire and Ice Gala."

PORTLAND, Maine — Carnaval Maine kicked off its third season on Wednesday with its "Fire and Ice Gala."

This year, the winter festival has been set up in the parking lot of DiMillo's On the Water.

“It’s just great for the neighborhood," DiMillo's On the Water Manager Steve DiMillo told NEWS CENTER Maine. "What is going on along the waterfront in March? Nothing. Now, there's something."

"Bites and Brews" will be an area for adults to have some of the best bites in town and local beer and drinks from some of Maine’s best restaurants and breweries.

Pairings include:

Harbor Bistro & Terrace | Lone Pine

Navis Cafe | Shipyard

Luke's Lobster | Allagash

Nighthawk Kitchen | Mast Landing

DiMillo's | Nappi Distributors

Dunkin

Rising Tide

Eighty8 Donuts, Stroudwater Distillery, and GetMaineLobster will also be there, according to organizers.

Here is a list of the headliners this year:

Thursday, March 9

Firefly Penobscot Nation, 5-6 p.m.

The Mallett Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Joseph Gallant, 5-6 p.m.

Parmalee, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

12/OC, 5-6 p.m.

Michael Ray, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Griffin William Sherry, 4-6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 per person and an additional $50 for the "Bites and Brews" experience, which is just for people ages 21 and up.

Click here to get tickets.