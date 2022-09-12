Voting closes in corn maze competition with Treworgy Family Orchards in top 20

The Levant farm is in the running for USA TODAY's 2022 Best Corn Maze in the country, with a "Winnie-the-Pooh" theme this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEVANT, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Aug. 22, 2022.

Voting for USA TODAY's 2022 Best Corn Maze closed Monday, and in the running is Maine's very own Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant.

This is the fifth year in a row the family farm has been nominated.

Treworgy's corn maze theme this season is "Winnie-the-Pooh," featuring Pooh, Piglet, a honey jar, and scattered honeycombs. According to the farm's website, its corn maze is the "longest continually running corn maze in Maine."

Each fall, the farm's corn maze takes on a new theme, with last year's being "Charlotte's Web." The theme for 2020 was "Celebrate Maine," featuring the shape of the state of Maine, a lobster, and a lighthouse.

Upon successfully completing the maze's various riddles, visitors can receive a free kiddie soft-serve ice cream cone at the farm's cafe. Tickets to take on the corn maze challenge in the summer are $10 for adults, and children under the age of 2 are free. Adult tickets are $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends in the fall. Children under 2 still remain free.

In addition to its corn maze, Treworgy Family Orchards offers an assortment of summer and fall activities. Visitors can pick apples, pumpkins, and even various berries and flowers.

The farm also offers "farm family photos" in September and October. The photos are done by Angie Cousins Photography.

Members of the public can expect voting results to be announced at noon Friday, Sept. 23, on the USA TODAY 10Best website.

For more information about Treworgy Family Orchards, click here.