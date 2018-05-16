Maine by the Mile: The Ultimate Road Trip

Dustin, Rachel, Julia
Dustin Wlodkowski (Host) is a reporter, anchor, teleprompter operator and snack-finding savant for NEWS CENTER Maine. He joined the team in January 2015 as a reporter in Bangor, moving to Portland in June of 2016. Originally from Connecticut, Dustin began his television career with a sweet gig as a reporter for "The 9:05 News," a weekly television newscast produced every week at his high school.
Literally, every moment from birth prepared Dustin to go on the ultimate Maine road trip, including but not limited to, playing with Brio trains, digging out old maps of Europe from his grandma’s file cabinets, getting his first camera somewhere around age 9 and graduating a semester early from Emerson College.
Now masquerading as an adult, Dustin spends every free minute he’s not under the yolk of deadlines exploring Maine, especially Washington County…where he DEFINITELY didn’t break an oil pan on a car by driving over a rock once.
He hopes everyone who has continued reading up to this point will go to his Facebook page and Instagram and give him a "like." You’ll be thanked in the afterlife for this service and will be the first to know what he’s doing next.
Also, if you hate this show, you’ll be able to complain to him directly.
Have a nice day.
Rachel McCubbin (Field Producer) is the broadcast news producer for NEWS CENTER Maine's 5 p.m. show "NOW." Before Maine by the Mile, she had never been north of Freeport. She is from away and only moved to southern Maine a little over two years ago. As a producer at NEWS CENTER Maine, she's usually sitting behind a desk while Dustin and other reporters are out adventuring. Her bio is for everyone who thinks they aren't "outdoorsy" enough for the ultimate Maine road trip: "if I had a blast, so will you."
Julia Haltof (Photographer) is a Cape Elizabeth native who considers herself lucky to have grown up in a school system that really encouraged creativity. In high school, she was drawn to theatre working as crew behind the scenes and it was during that time that she discovered the wonderful world of costumes, lighting, set design and storytelling. She also loved the feeling of "family" between the actors, musicians and actors that brings everyone together and brings out the best in each person.
This passion continued while at Fairfield University in Connecticut though she started to focus more on television and film. She spent a semester at FAMU in Prague and ended her four years with credits in numerous projects as an associate producer, producer, production assistant, sound mixer, writer, director and production manager.
She interned at WCSH 6 in Portland, Maine, and was hired full-time the next year. While working there, she was given the opportunity to write, produce and edit her own series called "Made in Maine" prior to her involvement in Maine by the Mile. She also worked on Maine Cabin Masters, a reality/documentary on renovating cabins in the backwoods of Maine.
She's recently moved to Los Angeles and has been busy working on another reality series called "Growing Up Hip-Hop."
© NEWS CENTER Maine