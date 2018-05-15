Watch all seven episodes of Maine by the Mile at mainebythemile.com
A select group of Mainers calls it "Lewiston by the Sea," and that's not a compliment. Among Maine's seven-largest cities, Biddeford is undergoing a transformation of sorts as it tries to shed its rough reputation.
The gritty community once dominated by textile mills is now home to trendy tech labs — restaurants all dressed up in industrial chic, and quite the beach a few miles from downtown.
Welcome to Biddeford.
Fast facts ✓
- Initially Saco in 1653, Biddeford reorganized as such in 1718
- Its first European settling in 1616 predated Mayflower's arrival
- Major textile mills constructed in 1840s and 1850s
- Population saw nearly 140% increase in 1850 due to mill industry
- Wood Island Light was constructed in 1808 under President Thomas Jefferson's orders
- Wood Island Light, still active, is Maine's second-oldest lighthouse, nation's 11th-oldest
- Sailor, a former lightkeeper's dog, used to ring the station's fog bell to greet passing ships
- A sheriff's deputy was murdered on Wood Island in the 1890s
- Deer sometimes make the half-mile swim out to Wood Island from Biddeford Pool
- Biddeford is home to Maine's only medical school at the University of New England
- Biddeford is Maine's sixth-largest city
Episode locations 📍
- Biddeford Mills Museum (Biddeford)
- Biscuits & Company (Biddeford)
- Pizza by Alex (Biddeford)
- F.O. Goldthwaite & Pool Lobster Co. (Biddeford Pool)
- Wood Island Light (Wood Island)
Get there from here
By car 🚗:
- From northern Maine, take Rte. 11 and I-95 to I-295, rejoin I-95, take exit 36 to Saco and cross the bridge
- From eastern Maine, take Rte. 1 or Rte. 9 to I-95 then I-295, rejoin I-95, take exit 36 to Saco and cross the bridge
- From western Maine, take Rte. 201 or Rte. 4 to I-95 then I-295, rejoin I-95, take exit 36 to Saco and cross the bridge
By bus 🚌:
- Locally, ShuttleBus-Zoom offers transportation within the Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach area and transfers to the Portland Intercity Bus
- From elsewhere, travel Greyhound and choose Biddeford as a destination
By plane ✈:
- Portland International Jetport (PWM), located 21 minutes away, is served by most major airlines
- Biddeford Municipal Airport (FAA LID: B19) is a public use airport owned by the city
By train 🚆:
- Nearby Saco Transportation Center is a stop on the Amtrak Downeaster