Phish returns to Bangor

Legendary jam band Phish will perform in Bangor on July 16, the band announced Tuesday.

Jam band Phish, featuring sometime-Mainer Jon Fishman, will return to Maine this summer for the first time since 2019.

An early stop on their 34-date tour includes Maine Savings Ampitheater in Bangor on July 16, the band announced Tuesday.

The Vermont band is no stranger to Maine. Their legendary concerts at the former Loring Air Force Base drew tens of thousands to Limestone during the 1990s. Most recently, they played a two-night show in Bangor in June 2019.

And Fishman, a longtime resident of Lincolnville, was elected to the town's Board of Selectmen in 2017.

In November 2020, with the COVID pandemic well underway, a nurse at Maine Medical Center sat down to watch a live streaming Phish concert ... and heard lead singer Trey Anastasio sing her name.

"Heather McDougal, she's the best, she's the coolest," Anastasio sang. "We love her."

McDougal told NEWS CENTER Maine photojournalist Kirk Cratty at the time that she "literally fell off the couch," and her teenage daughter was in tears when they heard Anastasio sing her name, thanking her and other nurses for their dedication during the pandemic.

McDougal had written an online message to Anastasio as part of the band's eight-week concert series, and he made up a quick song on the spot.

A "ticket request period" for the band's July concert is underway through Feb. 25 here.

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 4.

Phish will embark on a 34-date Spring + Summer Tour beginning with three shows in Alabama Memorial Day weekend and culminating with the band's first four-night run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado over Labor Day weekend. Complete details: https://t.co/fJmg1SjlM8 pic.twitter.com/XbnpZNG1P1 — Phish (@phish) February 15, 2022