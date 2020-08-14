Penobscot Theatre Company to announce new season at a virtual town hall

The Penobscot Theatre Company will announce its ambitious plan for its 47th Season at a virtual town hall on Monday, August 17 via Facebook Live and Zoom.

BANGOR, Maine — Despite the struggles that many non-profit arts organizations have been facing during the pandemic, one theatre company in Bangor is announcing big plans for its upcoming season.

The Penobscot Theatre Company will announce its ambitious plan for its 47th Season at a virtual town hall on Monday, August 17 via Facebook Live and Zoom.

Artistic Director, Bari Newport says they will also give an overview of the obstacles the company has overcome during the past six months. She says this season will be like never before.

Newport said, “You won't believe what we're doing. I don't know any other theater that is doing exactly this bit of programming. It involves people from all over the country and it involves such a unique mix of work of pieces that we are commissioning. Some extremely large scale with artists who are both local and from away. It involves projects that I've been on my radar for a long time.”

Newport says they will also be announcing their fall programming for the dramatic academy for kids, teens, and adults.

The company will also introduce the newest member of its leadership team, Jen Shepard. New port said audiences are likely familiar with Shepard from her memorable work on stage in such PTC productions as Hair Frenzy, It’s a Wonderful Life, Beauty and the Beast, Ripcord, A Kick in your Dickens and Don’t Dress for Dinner. On hiatus from ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor where she is co-owner, Jen came on board in June as Interim Managing Director.

PTC TOWN HALL Theater event by Penobscot Theatre Company on Monday, August 17 2020

There are two ways to engage with Bari and Jen at the town hall. They said audiences from all corners of the globe can either be in the Zoom Room (where it happens) or join via Facebook Live. To be an active part of the discussion, you should join the Zoom Room by emailing jen@penobscottheatre.org.