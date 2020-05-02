LOS ANGELES — Mainer and former Gray's Anatomy star, Patrick Dempsey, is reportedly returning to the small screen in a new political drama.

According to Deadline, the new show is called Ways & Means. It centers around Dempsey's character, a congressional leader, who lost faith in politics but finds himself secretly working alongside a young congresswoman, from the other party, to save American politics.

You can read more about the show on Deadline.com.

FULL DEADLINE ARTICLE HERE

