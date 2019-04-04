BANGOR, Maine — Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his entire 2019 tour, which includes a stop at the Bangor Waterfront.

A release from the concert promoter states the tour was canceled because Ozzy is recovering from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident, which required surgery last month. Osbourne will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers, the release said.

"I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates," Ozzy said. "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!"

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020, and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

The Bangor date has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020.

