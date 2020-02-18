BANGOR, Maine — Ozzy Osbourne's Bangor show scheduled for June 13 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion has been canceled as part of the cancellation of his 2020 North American 'No More Tours 2.'

In a statement Tuesday, Waterfront Concerts said the show has been canceled to allow Osbourne to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.

"I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (expletive) year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

Rolling Stone reports Osbourne suffered a fall last year that required surgery. He also announced last month that he has Parkinson's Disease.

"I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans," Osbourne added. "I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

According to Waterfront Concerts, refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All credit card purchases will be refunded automatically and will be returned directly to the credit card used. If you used cash and bought your tickets at Mark's Music please bring your tickets back to Mark's for your refund.

Osbourne's new album, "Ordinary Man," is due out Feb. 21.

