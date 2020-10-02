LOS ANGELES — The 92nd Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings on Sunday. The Nielsen company says that 23.6 million people watched the awards show on Sunday, down from the previous record low of 26.5 million two years ago.

ABC moved the broadcast a couple of weeks earlier than it has usually been, but that did not entice viewers.

Like last year’s award show, The Oscars had no host this year, but Steve Martin and Chris Rock, and Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph appeared with jokes as presenters.

The ceremony ended with “Parasite” becoming the first time a foreign-language film won best picture. “Parasite” also won best foreign film, and its director Bong Joon Ho nabbed the award for directing.

Other big winners include Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) for best leading actor, Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) for best leading actress, Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) for best supporting actress, and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”) for best supporting actor.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

