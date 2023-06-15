Broadway original cast member in 'Mary Poppins' stars in Penobscot Theatre Company production

Janelle A. Robinson plays Mrs. Corry and Miss Andrews in Penobscot Theatre Company's production of "Mary Poppins."

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, the timeless musical "Mary Poppins" premieres at the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor.

On the heels of their 50th anniversary, PTC is bringing Broadway’s original cast member Janelle A. Robinson to Bangor.

Robinson is an original Broadway cast member in "Mary Poppins" produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Disney. She played the role of Mrs. Corry and was an understudy for the role of Miss Andrews, and now plays both roles in the PTC production.

Janelle A. Robinson said she loves playing dual roles.

"For me, not so much this character that I play, but that's why I love doing the two characters," Robinson said.

Janelle Robinson said her characters' journeys are part of a larger story that "mirrors" life. "Mrs. Corry is just joyful and larger than life and Miss Andrew is the not so joyful," she said.

Robinson was introduced to the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor in an unexpected way.

She worked with the theatre's house manager Frank Bachman doing cabaret shows at the Deck House on Mount Desert Island. They reconnected recently.



"It was just a chance visit two summers ago and I commented about the upcoming productions," Bachman said. "She connected with the theatre and the rest is history."

Robinson said these unique connections matter in the business.

"It’s not all good all the time. We have to deal with stuff every day of our lives and how we deal with them is important, how the negotiations, the communications, etc.," Robinson explained.

The important lesson her character Mrs. Corry portrays helps the audience to start thinking about these dynamics.

"And because it's in a show like 'Mary Poppins,' it's not so heavy, it's not so dark."

However, the same can't be said for her other role as Mrs. Andrews.

"Although I think there will be a lot of people in the audience that will want to boo me in the bows, and I hope they do, I kinda get a thrill when I hear people out there go: '[boo].' I think it's always fun."



Robinson hopes families come see the show.

"Because it's a beautiful story, it's being told beautifully in this theater, in this community, and it's important to support the arts."

"Mary Poppins" will run from June 15 to 16 and features songs such as "Feed the Birds," "Step in Time," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Bacastow plays the lead character, Mary Poppins.

For further information on the production, go to the Penobscot Theatre Company's webpage.