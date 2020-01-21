HARPSWELL, Maine — You get a lobster roll, and you get a lobster roll, and you get a lobster roll, and Oprah gets a lobster roll!

That's right, Maine lobster rolls have gotten Oprah Winfrey's approval. The talk show icon posted a video to her Instagram account Sunday, saying it was her first visit to the state.

Winfrey and her book club met at the Dolphin Marina and Restaurant in Harpswell to discuss "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout.

"This is the real deal," Winfrey said in the video, while clutching her first Maine lobster roll. "I expected there to be like lots of mayonnaise and stuff in there, but this is pure."