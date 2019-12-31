OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Due to weather predictions, OOB385 has canceled its New Year's Eve celebration in the square in Old Orchard Beach.

The organization, which develops activities in the Old Orchard Beach community year-round, made a Facebook post yesterday announcing its decision to cancel the fireworks and bonfire scheduled for New Year's Eve.

