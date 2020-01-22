OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — It came down to Final "Jeopardy!" again on Tuesday night and, with a correct answer and a little luck, Old Orchard Beach bartender Dennis Coffey once again emerged victorious.

Coffey and his competition drew the Final "Jeopardy!" category of "Classic Movies" and the following question: "This 1939 film was loosely based on Senator Burton Wheeler, victim of a sham investigation for looking into the Justice Department."

Coffey came up with the correct answer of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and while one of his two opponents did as well, Coffey's money total was the highest.

With the $12,001 he won on Tuesday, Coffey's winnings now total more than $51,000 ($51,203 to be exact) in his three-day run on the game show. He'll be back at it again on Wednesday night.

On Friday and Monday, Coffey watched the show from Duffy's Tavern and Grill, the bar where he works. According to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, Coffey chose to watch Tuesday night's game in privacy at his aunt and uncle's home.

Coffey won his first night of competition by being the only contestant to correctly answer a Final "Jeopardy!" question about how a member of the British royal family helped solve a mystery surrounding a murdered Russian czar and his family.

On Monday night, he won by answering the final question "Of the four jobs in George Washington’s cabinet, name the two that have been filled by women in the 230 years since" correctly. Coffey's answers? Secretary of State and Attorney General. He was the only contestant to answer the question right, which ultimately propelled him to victory.

In his chats with the show's host, Alex Trebek, Coffey has revealed that he attended the University of Southern Maine and studied Sanskrit. He also revealed he has held many jobs, including convenience store clerk and driver.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Coffey has lived in Old Orchard Beach for most of his life and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1983.

The Press Herald also said he's a longtime fan of “Jeopardy!” and had applied to be a contestant three previous times.

Coffey's not winning in blowout fashion but that may be making his Jeopardy! run even more exciting. One thing's for sure: You can't count Coffey out.

Wednesday night's Jeopardy! episode starts at 7:30 on ABC.