OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Dennis Coffey, a bartender from Old Orchard Beach, has a knack for the dramatic. The drama will continue Tuesday night on "Jeopardy," as Coffey competes for a third victory on the iconic game show.

Coffey won $17,601 on Monday night's show, after winning $21,601 on Friday night. Coffey trailed with negative money totals early in both games.

In his two chats with the show's host, Alex Trebek, Coffey has revealed that he attended the University of Southern Maine and studied Sanskrit.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, Coffey has lived in Old Orchard Beach for most of his life and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1983.

The Press Herald also reported that Coffey is a longtime fan of “Jeopardy!” and had applied to be a contestant three previous times.

Coffey won his first night of competition by being the only contestant to correctly answer a question about how a member of the British royal family helped solve a mystery surrounding a murdered Russian czar and his family.

On Friday night, he won by answering the question "Of the four jobs in George Washington’s cabinet, name the two that have been filled by women in the 230 years since" correctly. Coffey's answers? Secretary of State and Attorney General. He was the only contestant to answer the question correctly, which ultimately propelled him to victory.

According to the Press Herald, Coffey will compete against a data analyst and a high school English teacher on Tuesday night. The show starts at 7:30 on ABC.