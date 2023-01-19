Details for next Stephen King novel announced

The Maine author's newest work will be released in September.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine's most famous author has a new book coming out in September.

Stephen King's "Holly" is being published by Scribner and will feature a character from previous novels like "Mr. Mercedes" and "The Outsider." Publisher Cemetery Dance Publications offered a special slipcase for the novel and posted about the new title on its website.

Here's the summary for "Holly" from Cemetery Dance Publications:

"In King's new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries.

When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl's desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down.

Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie's disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless.

Holly must summon all her formidable talents to outthink and outmaneuver the shockingly twisted professors in this chilling new masterwork from Stephen King."

The popular character was portrayed in the television adaptations of "Mr. Mercedes" by Justine Lupe and "The Outsider" by Cynthia Erivo.

King's last book, Fairy Tale, was released in September.