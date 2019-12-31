BANGOR, Maine — Here is a list of some events happening throughout the state to receive the new year:
AUBURN
- 2nd annual New Year’s celebration featuring free live music starting at 6 p.m., local beer, food trucks, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Maine Street will be closed for the event
BANGOR
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, at midnight, at Paddy Murphy’s, 26 Main St.
- The Bangor Public Library’s annual Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Party is set for 5-8 p.m., and will feature a pop-up planetarium with four shows (reservations required and can be made by calling 947-8336), two magic shows with The Amazing Lou, and lots of crafts and games.
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band at 6 and 9 p.m. at the Bangor Opera House (tickets available by calling 942-3333)
- an art opening for painter Flynn Costello and music from the Tough End String Band at 7 p.m. at The Rock & Art Shop
- Story Slam storytelling showcase at 9 p.m. at West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse
BOOTHBAY
- Garden’s Aglow light display at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 4-9 p.m. Purchase tickets at shop.mainegardens.org.
KENNEBUNK
- Blueberry Ball Drop from Parish’s steeple on Main Street will drop at midnight and at 9 p.m. for the early birds.
- Board games, dancing, fire pits (weather permitting) at First Parish Church.
- Live music at the Brick Store Museum Program Center 7-8:45 p.m. Free museum admission 7-11 p.m.
- Ice Skating at the Waterhouse Center
PORTLAND
- Night two of the 2 Nights of New Year’s Eve with Maine Dead Project at Portland House of Music and Events. 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. (Purchase tickets at portlandhouseofmusic.com)
- Lots of “Roaring 20s” parties:
- Top of The East 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. Live music, champagne, and oyster specials. 21 years or older event, free.
- Ri Ra Portland 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Party upstairs with DJ Vortex, photo booth, dessert buffet, and a champagne toast (purchase tickets at roaringtwentiesportland.eventbrite.com), or downstairs with live music ($10 cover)
- New Year’s Eve at Thompson’s Point hosted by Hot 104.7’s Ryan Deelon and Hayley with music and entertainment from DJ Jon. Halo at The Point, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
