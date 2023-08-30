Zach Bryan's 2024 tour includes a Gillette Stadium stop

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is scheduled to open for Bryan.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country music star Zach Bryan is coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts next summer.

The Grammy-nominated musician announced "The Quittin Time Tour" on Aug. 28, just days after releasing his fourth full-length studio album titled "Zach Bryan."

The North American stadium and arena tour includes a stop at Gillette Stadium on June 26, with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit slated as the opener. Levi Turner is also listed as an opening act.

Bryan's most recent album features collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty.

Fans can register for ticket presale access, with presale beginning on Sept. 6. General on-sale begins Sept. 8, according to a release from Patriots Media Relations.

Bryan, 25, served seven years in the United States Navy before being honorably discharged to pursue music. The Oklahoma native's website describes his music as "a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone."