Maine-based band The Ghost of Paul Revere announces breakup

MAINE, USA — The Ghost of Paul Revere announced that the band's upcoming tour will be its last.

In a social media post on Monday, the Maine-based band wrote, "For the sake of our own health, our families, and you, our fans, we have decided that this year's Ghostland festival will be our last show — the end to a fantastic journey performing together — as The Ghost of Paul Revere."

Beyond that, the band did not give any further insight into the breakup.

"It has been a wild ride filled with an abundance of trials, tribulations, and joy," the band wrote.

The Ghost of Paul Revere's "The Last Ride" tour kicks off Friday at the Waterville Opera House. According to Monday's announcement, the band's annual "Ghostland" show, scheduled for Sept. 3, at Portland's Thompson's Point, will be its last as a group.

"We hope to see you there so we can sing the songs we all love and share these final moments with you at least once more," the band wrote, adding there will be more tour dates announced soon.

Bandmates Griffin Sherry, Sean McCarthy, and Max Davis all grew up together and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. They've been friends since they were three. The Ghost of Paul Revere was officially formed in 2011 and, in 2018, the group added Charles Gagne as its drummer.

The band has released eight albums, the most recent being "Field Notes, Vol. 3" in Dec. 2021. According to Monday's social media post, there is "soon to be" a ninth album.