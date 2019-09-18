FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is coming to Foxborough next summer for two shows that are almost sure to sell out Gillette Stadium.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner, who just last month released her seventh studio album "Lover," announced the 2020 tour Tuesday.

Mostly international, the tour's show locations as of mid-September included seven in Europe, one in Brazil and two in the United States.

The two Gillette shows, coined "Lover Fest East," are scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, of next year. They're currently the tour's last stops.

Leading up to New England, Swift will perform the prior weekend at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for "Lover Fest West" on July 25 and 26.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," a post on Swift's Instagram reads. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon! TaylorSwift.com"

Presale ticket access was opened Tuesday, but required an active "Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fan" status to be eligible. Those who weren't notified were advised that "General Public Verified Fan" registration opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

It was unclear when non-"Verified Fan" tickets would be made available. Swift's website, after being redirected to Ticketmaster, said "no tickets are being sold at this time" and that "Verified Fan Presale" starts Oct. 14.

