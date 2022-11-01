Taylor Swift announces two stops at Gillette Stadium on 2023 tour

"The Eras Tour" kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced the U.S. leg of her 2023 tour, "The Eras Tour," on Tuesday. She hasn't announced a tour since her "Reputation" tour in 2018.

The announcement of the tour, which will make 27 stops across the country, comes just a few weeks after the release of Swift's tenth studio album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21.

Notably, on Monday, Swift became the first music artist in history to hold all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the "Midnights" release.

Now, New England residents and "Swifties" alike can mark their calendars because the artist is making two stops in Massachusetts on her newly announced tour.

Swift is expected to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on May 19 and May 20 next year.

Joining Swift on the tour will be artists Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

To register for the presale, click here and then click "Sign up" beside the show for which you are interested in buying tickets.

Swift's international tour dates have not yet been announced.

For more information about "The Eras Tour," click here.