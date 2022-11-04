Taylor Swift adds third Gillette Stadium date to 2023 tour

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced the addition of a third show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on her 2023 tour titled "The Eras Tour."
Swift previously announced the U.S. leg of her 2023 tour on Tuesday, with two shows in Foxborough on May 19 and May 20 next year.
On Friday, it was announced that there will now be three shows: May 19, May 20, and now one on May 21, according to a Gillette Stadium news release.
The announcement of "The Eras Tour," which will make 27 stops across the country, comes just a few weeks after the release of Swift's tenth studio album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21.
Tickets for Swift's 2023 tour dates will open on Nov. 18, though the artist has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. "Swifties" can register for an opportunity to participate in the presale until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9.
To register for the tour's presale, click here and click "Sign up" beside the show for which you are interested in buying tickets.
Once registered, fans will be notified by email on Nov. 14 if they have been verified and selected to be in the presale.
The presale officially begins on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m, and those buying tickets are limited to six tickets.
Joining Swift on tour will be artists Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.
The singer-songwriter's international tour dates have not yet been announced.
To learn more about "The Eras Tour," click here.