Taylor Swift adds third Gillette Stadium date to 2023 tour

The singer-songwriter previously announced the U.S. leg of her 2023 tour on Tuesday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced the addition of a third show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on her 2023 tour titled "The Eras Tour."

Swift previously announced the U.S. leg of her 2023 tour on Tuesday, with two shows in Foxborough on May 19 and May 20 next year.

On Friday, it was announced that there will now be three shows: May 19, May 20, and now one on May 21, according to a Gillette Stadium news release.

The announcement of "The Eras Tour," which will make 27 stops across the country, comes just a few weeks after the release of Swift's tenth studio album, "Midnights," on Oct. 21.

To register for the tour's presale, click here and click "Sign up" beside the show for which you are interested in buying tickets.

Once registered, fans will be notified by email on Nov. 14 if they have been verified and selected to be in the presale.

Joining Swift on tour will be artists Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

The singer-songwriter's international tour dates have not yet been announced.

To learn more about "The Eras Tour," click here.