WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The future of Maine healthcare is looking a little more musical.

Maine Music & Health, a Portland-based music therapy practice, won $10,000 for its first runner-up finish in the 2019 UPS "Small Biz Challenge" on July 25.

Founder of the small business, Kate Beever, said she was honored to represent her home state on the national stage.

"I'm grateful for the experience and the prize money-it's a blessing and it will certainly be a boost of energy for the organization," Beever said.

Beever was first picked as a top-ten company from a hefty list of 1,700 contest applicants in June. The final ten were narrowed down to just six in an online public vote.

The finalists were then split in half and judged by Sharktank's Robert Herjavec in game-show style finales in Hollywood and New York City.

Last week, Maine Music & Health was selected as first runner-up for the challenge, winning her small business $10,000 in Hollywood prize money.

With the new funds, Beever plans to develop a training program for healthcare professionals in Maine and create a scholarship for youngsters pursuing music therapy.

RELATED: Maine music therapy business gets one step closer to $25,000 grand prize in UPS contest

RELATED: Music Therapist Kate Beever