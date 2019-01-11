PORTLAND, Maine — Once an earworm gets into your head, it's hard to get out. We're putting that annoyance to good use by employing music to remind you to set your clocks back this weekend.

The fall season marks the end of Daylight Saving Time when we turn back our clocks by an hour.

Despite our best efforts to warn our viewers, the annual time change always catches lots of people off guard. This year it lands on Sunday, November 3 at 2 a.m.

State leaders have periodically proposed that Maine should stop observing Daylight Saving Time. The debate is usually divided between those who don't want kids to go to school in the dark versus those who don't want kids coming home from school in the dark. But without enough support for change, the status quo prevails.

Unless the political winds change, we'll continue to reset our clocks every fall and spring. And those who forget will continue to show up to their appointments at the wrong time.

If you don't want to find yourself in that situation, the following playlist is for you. The songs have each been selected to keep the time change at the front of your mind.

Fall Back Soundtrack, a playlist by Basil on Spotify

If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? - Chicago

Back in Time - Huey Lewis & The News

Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper

Clocks - Coldplay

Turn Back Time - Aqua

Time Is On My Side - The Rolling Stones

TiK ToK - Kesha

Time - Hootie & The Blowfish

Remember the Time - Michael Jackson

One Moment in Time - Whitney Houston

Time Warp - The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast

Turn Back the Hands of Time - Tyrone Davis

Rock Around the Clock - Bill Haley & His Comets

We recommend putting the songs on a loop until you find yourself singing along. You can't forget to turn back your clock if you've got Cher running through your brain. As for getting rid of Cher, you're on your own.