CLEVELAND — Despite dominating the fan vote, the 2020 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees does not include Dave Matthews Band or Pat Benatar.

It marks the first time the top vote recipient was not included in the class of inductees since the Rock Hall first introduced the fan ballot several years ago.

Only one of the top five vote getters (The Doobie Brothers) is among the 2020 inductees.

RELATED: Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among 2020 Rock Hall inductees: See the full list

Here’s a breakdown of how the fans voted in correlation with the actual outcome of inductees according to the Rock Hall's leader board (bold text indicates 2020 inductee):

#1: Dave Matthews Band: 1,005,657 votes

#2: Pat Benatar: 882,207 votes

#3: The Doobie Brothers (selected for 2020 induction): 784,729 votes

#4: Soundgarden: 722,931 votes

#5: Judas Priest: 675,434 votes

#6: Whitney Houston (selected for 2020 induction): 593,374 votes

#7: Depeche Mode (selected for 2020 induction): 563,612 votes

#8: Thin Lizzy: 556,476 votes

#9: Motörhead: 512,918 votes

#10: Todd Rundgren: 440,898 votes

#11: Nine Inch Nails (selected for 2020 induction): 380,869 votes

#12: T. Rex (selected for 2020 induction): 365,290 votes

#13: The Notorious B.I.G. (selected for 2020 induction): 275,892 votes

#14: Rufus featuring Chaka Khan: 166,596 votes

#15: Kraftwerk: 163,667 votes

#16: MC5: 160,685 votes

The fan ballot, which launched when the 16 nominees were announced last October, closed on Jan. 10. Rock Hall officials say more than 8.2 million votes were tallied in the fan vote, which is more than double last year’s ballot of 3.3 million votes.

The 2020 induction ceremony is back in Cleveland at Public Hall on Saturday, May 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Rock Hall members get first dibs at tickets with a pre-sale on Feb. 25.

Special guests and performances will be revealed at a later date.

LIST: Who's inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? See the full list

RELATED: The Doobie Brothers bringing 50th anniversary tour to Blossom Music Center in 2020