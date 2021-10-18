Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift join list of presenters for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

The 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony honors 13 new inductees, including JAY-Z, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and Carole King.

CLEVELAND — As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prepares to induct the class of 2021 in Cleveland later this month, they just revealed an initial list of presenters and performers who will be taking the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- and the lineup of special guests includes one of the Beatles.

Here’s the list of special guests so far:

Angela Bassett: Inducting Tina Turner with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams

Taylor Swift: Inducting Carole King with performances by Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore: Inducting The Go-Go's

Paul McCartney: Inducting Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie: Inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

"This is not a full list," the Rock Hall said in an e-mail. "Believe it or not, there will be more."

The induction ceremony takes place Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets are still available. If you can’t attend the event, the induction ceremony will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Nov. 20. There’s also a radio simulcast that date on SiriusXM Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio (310) and Volume (106).

Who is being inducted? You can explore the full list below and read in-depth bios of all 13 inductees HERE.

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Clarence Avant

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton