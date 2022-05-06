Pat Benatar reacts to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with class of 2022: See what she's saying

Pat Benatar is among 14 inductees selected for the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

CLEVELAND — Finally!

After being nominated several times, Pat Benatar has finally been selected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, are among the 14 inductees being honored with the class of 2022, which were announced by the Rock Hall on Wednesday morning.

The duo shared the following statement about their induction on Twitter:

We are thrilled and humbled to become part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame family. Thank you to everyone who voted especially the fans and congratulations to all the other inductees. - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

We are thrilled and humbled to become part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame family. Thank you to everyone who voted especially the fans and congratulations to all the other inductees. - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo pic.twitter.com/I1pElg83UR — Benatar and Giraldo (@benatargiraldo) May 4, 2022

Benatar finished in third place on this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan ballot behind Duran Duran and Eminem. Although she wasn't nominated for induction last year, Benatar came in second place during the 2020 fan vote behind Dave Matthews Band -- neither being selected for induction that year despite topping the ballot.

Benatar's induction comes in the performer category, which the Rock Hall says "honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll."

The 2022 induction ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Nov. 5.