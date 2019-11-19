Nearly six years after allegedly signing a “cessation of touring agreement" following their 2014-15 Final Tour, Mötley Crüe released a video and statement Monday announcing an upcoming reunion.

"Almost six years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together," reads a statement on the band's website.

In a video posted by Mötley Crüe, rapper Machine Gun Kelly says the band is blowing up the “cessation of touring contract” because the fans demanded it.

Mötley Crüe will be participating in a U.S. stadium tour with Poison and Def Leppard in 2020, according to Rolling Stone.

Specific dates and venues have not been announced, but Rolling Stone says the three bands will perform at stadiums across the United States.

“Legally, we can’t play again,” said Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

From left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars attend the Motley Crue Press Conference, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Los Angeles. The heavy-metal band says it will retire after performing 72 goodbye concerts. The band made the announcement at their press conference. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

