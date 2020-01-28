PORTLAND, Maine — Bob Ludwig of Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland won his 12th Grammy Sunday night for Best Engineered Classical Album for "Riley: Sun Rings".

Sun Rings is composed by Terry Riley and performed by the Kronos Quartet.

Ludwig's mastering credits are a who's who of music. According to Gateway's web site, artists such as Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Phish, Megadeth, Metallica, Gloria Estefan, Nirvana, The Strokes, Queen, U2, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Simple Minds, Bryan Ferry, Tori Amos, Bonnie Raitt, Beck, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, the Bee Gees, Madonna, Supertramp, Will Ackerman, Pet Shop Boys, Radiohead, Elton John, Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack and Daft Punk to name a few, have all used the mastering engineer's talents.

In 1992, Ludwig started his own record-mastering facility in Portland named Gateway Mastering Studios after an impressive career that included working for A&R Recording, Sterling Sound, and Masterdisk.

