Luke Combs refunds tickets for over 15,000 concertgoers for Saturday's Bangor concert

While Friday night's show wrapped up as a success, Saturday night's show didn't go as smoothly -- though Combs still never failed to extend his generosity to fans.

BANGOR, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired September 4, 2022.

Over the past weekend, country music fans flocked to the Maine Savings Amphitheater for back-to-back sold-out Luke Combs concerts on Friday night and Saturday night.

Friday night's show was a success, warming attendees' hearts as Combs rewarded two young fans for the hard work they put in to buy their tickets.

The two young fans, Bo Fenderson and Tanner Hale, had spent 10 hours stacking five cords of wood in order to pay for their Luke Combs tickets.

"I hoped and I prayed that he'd notice us, and he did," Fenderson said.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Combs experienced vocal troubles on Saturday, causing him to make the decision to stop the show. He announced on stage that he would be refunding each and every one of them -- over 15,000 concertgoers -- for their tickets, the BDN said.

In addition to announcing his plan to reimburse fans for their Saturday night concert tickets, he acknowledged on stage how expensive concerts can be beyond just the tickets, and how much of a commitment they can be, according to the BDN.

Although Saturday night's show didn't go as planned, Combs never failed to show his fans just how much he cares about them throughout his weekend in Bangor.