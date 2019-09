PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you're manning the grill or stuck at the office, we've got the music to make your Labor Day a little more fun.

The 15 tracks in our playlist run the gamut from Frank Sinatra to RuPaul. Despite the huge stylistic differences, every song is connected to our theme of an honest day's pay for an honest day's work.

So even if you don't have the day off, crank up the volume and give your ears a vacation.