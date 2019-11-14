BANGOR, Maine — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS will light up the Bangor Waterfront Concert series this summer with their End of the Road World Tour.

KISS will play at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at waterfrontconcerts.com. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $1000.

KISS announced Thursday the last legs of their final tour. The END OF ROAD TOUR will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named.



KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.



KISS has been touring since 1973 when the New York-based band was formed. Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer are dedicating this tour "to the millions of KISS Army fans."

One such fan is NEWS CENTER Maine's own Samantha York who has seen the band five times. When she met Gene Simmons in Portland two years ago she cried.

Samantha York crying when she met KISS in Portland in 2017.

The rock band will also be playing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Feb. 1, 2020 and in Mansfield, Mass. on September 4, 2020.

