PORTLAND, Maine — Not only is music a good pace-setter for your walk around the neighborhood, the right songs can also help remind you to keep a wide berth from other walkers.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping so many of us housebound for long periods of time, stepping out for some fresh air is a welcome relief. Health officials say we still need to get outside for exercise and peace of mind, as long as we keep a safe distance of six feet from other people to avoid spreading the virus.

Narrow sidewalks weren't built with social distancing in mind. If you're not careful, it's too easy to brush shoulders with someone else who is walking in the other direction.

We've created a playlist for your walk that allows you to get lost in the music without losing your sense of space. Each song was chosen for lyrics that reinforce the theme of social distancing.

Spotify users can click on the link we've created to access our playlist through the streaming service. For everyone else, feel free to copy our list to fit your preferred method of listening.

Don't Stand So Close to Me -- The Police

The Space Between -- Dave Matthews Band

Splendid Isolation -- Warren Zevon

From a Distance -- Bette Midler

Room to Breathe -- Hall & Oates

Back Off Boogaloo -- Ringo Starr

So Far Away -- Carole King

Don't Come Close -- The Ramones

Solitude is Bliss -- Tame Impala

Stand Back -- Stevie Nicks

Come Out and Play (Keep 'em Separated) -- The Offspring

I Can't Get Next to You -- The Temptations

Keeping My Distance -- Martina McBride

U Can't Touch This -- MC Hammer

Our playlist puts a silly face on a serious issue. Practicing social distance saves lives. Let's give everyone the space they need to stay healthy and we'll all get through this difficult time together.