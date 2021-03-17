x
It's St. Patrick's Day! Here are 10 traditional Irish songs to listen to tonight

From The Clancy Brothers to Van Morrison to Metallica, here are some of the best renditions of some of the best traditional Irish songs
Credit: dermot - stock.adobe.com

Happy St. Paddy's Day! There are few things quite like Irish music to help mentally transport a person to the Emerald Isle.

If you're Irish, great! Hopefully these songs feel familiar even if you haven't heard them before. If you're not Irish, hopefully these songs put a little jig in your step and help you appreciate some of the greatest traditional music in the world. Emphasis on the word traditional, as many of these songs cannot be traced back to a single author. Most of these versions should be available on whichever platform you stream music. If not, a different version likely will be.

As comes with the Irish territory, many of these songs mention drinking, which means this list is intended for those who can see over the bar. Slainte!

Wild Mountain Thyme

Jug of Punch

Whiskey in the Jar

The Parting Glass

The Black Velvet Band

The Star of the County Down

The Moonshiner

The Irish Rover

The Wild Rover

Seven Drunken Nights

