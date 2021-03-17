It's St. Patrick's Day! Here are 10 traditional Irish songs to listen to tonight

Happy St. Paddy's Day! There are few things quite like Irish music to help mentally transport a person to the Emerald Isle.
If you're Irish, great! Hopefully these songs feel familiar even if you haven't heard them before. If you're not Irish, hopefully these songs put a little jig in your step and help you appreciate some of the greatest traditional music in the world. Emphasis on the word traditional, as many of these songs cannot be traced back to a single author. Most of these versions should be available on whichever platform you stream music. If not, a different version likely will be.
As comes with the Irish territory, many of these songs mention drinking, which means this list is intended for those who can see over the bar. Slainte!
Wild Mountain Thyme
Jug of Punch
Whiskey in the Jar
The Parting Glass
The Black Velvet Band
The Star of the County Down
The Moonshiner
The Irish Rover
The Wild Rover
Seven Drunken Nights