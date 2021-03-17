It's St. Patrick's Day! Here are 10 traditional Irish songs to listen to tonight

If you're Irish, great! Hopefully these songs feel familiar even if you haven't heard them before. If you're not Irish, hopefully these songs put a little jig in your step and help you appreciate some of the greatest traditional music in the world. Emphasis on the word traditional, as many of these songs cannot be traced back to a single author. Most of these versions should be available on whichever platform you stream music. If not, a different version likely will be.