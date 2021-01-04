For all the April fools out there, here's the 100% Foolproof Playlist

PORTLAND, Maine — It's the most foolish day of the year: April Fools' Day. But can you think of one April Fools' Day song to help get you in the mood?
Don't worry, we've got you covered with the 100% Foolproof Playlist. No matter how foolish you may be, we guarantee there's a song on the playlist that will tickle your fancy.
If you don't consider yourself a fool, this is still a great playlist to get your toe tapping while you mastermind pranks on your enemies and your loved ones. Enjoy!
100% Foolproof Playlist
RELATED: Do the Black Friday Boogie