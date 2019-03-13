PORTLAND, Maine — Last week's unexpected death of Dave Noyes, longtime trombonist for Portland-based Rustic Overtones, hit the Maine music scene hard.

This was especially the case for his current and former bandmembers.

Former Rustic Overtones drummer Tony McNaboe decided to write a tribute song for Noyes and posted the performance to Facebook.

"I haven't been sleeping very well lately (or doing very well for that matter but I know I'll be okay in time) so I decided just to spend the overnight making music in the studio that we had shared together all these years," McNaboe wrote. "By daybreak, I had written this song - both to him and about him."

McNaboe said he may record and present it properly someday.

"For now, it's offered with all of it's flaws and emotional rawness, both as my tribute to my friend and hopefully, also as some words, sentiments and musings that might help someone else in this city grieve in the coming week(s)," McNaboe wrote. "I know he wouldn't have played the resolve. I almost hung it on the F#... but I needed it."

Noyes was just 45 years old.

Rustic Overtones is scheduled to perform with Anna Lombard & Friends on March 14 at Aura in Portland to benefit musician Tim Butterworth.