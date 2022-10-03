Ed Sheeran to make stop at Gillette Stadium on 2023 tour

The tour, which kicks off May 6, is titled "+ - = ÷ x Tour," also called the "Mathematics Tour."

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced tour dates and locations for the North American stops on his 2023 "+ - = ÷ x Tour," also called the "Mathematics Tour."

One of those stops includes a visit to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale opens up 10 a.m. Oct. 12, a news release issued by Gillette Stadium on Monday said, and general sales open at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

According to the release, the 2023 tour will kick off on May 6 in Arlington, Texas, and is the first appearance Sheeran will make in the U.S. since his 2018 "Divide Tour" concluded.

The release states the artist's "Divide Tour" in 2018 "officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion."

On his new 2023 tour, Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.

The "+ - = ÷ x Tour" will be the first to feature Sheeran's newest album "=" the was released in 2021 -- his fourth consecutive album to reach the top of the Billboard 100, according to the release.

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Gillette Stadium on his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" on July 1, 2023.