Ed Sheeran to make two stops at Gillette Stadium on 2023 tour

The tour titled "+ - = ÷ x Tour," also called the "Mathematics Tour," kicks off on May 6.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the addition of a second show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on his 2023 tour titled "+ - = ÷ x Tour," also called the "Mathematics Tour."

Sheeran previously announced his 2023 North American tour dates on Oct. 3 with only one show in Foxborough on July 1.

On Friday, it was announced that there will now be two shows: one on June 30 and one on July 1, according to a Gillette Stadium news release.

The Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale opened at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 and general sales opened at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Verified Fan presale for the newly announced show on June 30 opens on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 19 at 10 p.m., the release said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran will be joined by special guests Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn on his 2023 tour.