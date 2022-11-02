Duran Duran takes lead from Eminem in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote for 2022 induction

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

CLEVELAND — There’s been a shakeup in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard.

Duran Duran has taken the top spot from Eminem two weeks after the fan ballot was launched for the 2022 induction nominees.

At 5 a.m. last Wednesday morning, Eminem was in first place with 152,437 votes as Duran Duran trailed in second at 131,091 votes. But that all changed early this morning when Duran Duran took over the No. 1 position.

So where do all 17 induction nominees stand in the fan vote? Here are the updated rankings as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 with 1,745,681 total votes counted:

Duran Duran: 249,538 votes Eminem: 249,335 votes Pat Benatar: 186,307 votes Dolly Parton: 153,024 votes Eurythmics: 123,953 votes Judas Priest: 107,964 votes Lionel Richie: 105, 272 votes Carly Simon: 99,098 votes Rage Against The Machine: 76,011 votes Kate Bush: 68,372 votes DEVO: 67,906 votes Dionne Warwick: 62,997 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 62,967 votes New York Dolls: 39,974 votes Beck: 36,193 votes MC5: 31,921 votes Fela Kuti: 24,849 votes

If your favorite performer isn’t as high on the list as you were hoping, cast your ballot HERE. Voting is now open through April 29.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.