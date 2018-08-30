BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- His iconic voice graced the airwaves over the Greater Bangor Area for more than 45 years.

Radio host Chuck Foster created a music video show "All Hits Video" in the 1980s, which became America’s longest-running music video show on TV. He was even mentioned in Stephen King’s It.

DJ Fred worked with Foster for more than 20 years and says Foster loved being on the radio.

"I mean, if you talk to Chuck one-on-one in person like you do most US jockeys, they're a little nervous," DJ Fred said. "They're more comfortable in the studio and on-air, and that's exactly how Chuck was. He felt at ease in his environment behind the microphone."

"He was a very good friend and just a regular guy," said Fred Miller, operations manager at Townsquare Media. "Everybody here in the building will miss him immensely."

Foster's death was a result of injuries sustained from a fall at his home. He was 64 years old.

At his request, there will be no funeral.

© NEWS CENTER Maine