CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — With schools being closed and many students missing out on graduation, prom, and spring band concerts, Cape Elizabeth Schools decided they would make it work with a new event they call Cape Porch Fest.

Students all over Cape Elizabeth took to their front porches, driveways, and front yards to perform music for the town. With over 400 students in band across grades 5-12, music could be heard from each student which all combined in the air to form a concert.

"...Something for people to put on their calendar because everybody has been stuck at home and just bring the community together since I think we have all felt pretty isolated," middle school band director Caitlin Ramsey told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We've been going over, all week, what they are planning to perform and trying to coordinate with neighbors and siblings."

"Well... I was in the middle, Max was over there and Owen was over there. So we were six feet apart, each playing the same song," 5th grader Bennett Hooper said.

"I think that has been one of the biggest challenges with remote learning, is not really feeling that sense of community. That's our goal. Keep them playing their instruments, but also keep them feeling connected to each other," Ramsey said.

