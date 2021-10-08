Bangor Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season Sunday

The BSO will present five classical concerts with additional special events this year in what is being called a season of celebration and renewal.

ORONO, Maine — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is returning to in-person performances beginning this weekend.

The strings section rehearsed on Thursday night and there will be a full orchestra rehearsal Friday night in preparation for the concert.

The BSO will present five classical concerts with additional special events this year in what is being called a season of celebration and renewal.

Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman said this new 2021-2022 season showcases the full orchestra and it's great to be reunited.

“This language that we speak with our instruments is just that, it’s a language,” Richman said. “We talk and we commune and we share our emotions. So, to suddenly be isolated and not be able to create this art together has just been devastating. So, coming back together is the most heartwarming experience I can tell you about.”

BSO Executive Director Brian Hinrichs said the season highlights include world-premieres by Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Awardees Reinaldo Moya and Jessica Meyer, and the long-delayed premiere of Richman’s "The Warming Sea," presented by the Maine Science Festival.

Concerts will also include Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 8" and "Piano Concerto No. 4"; a joint exploration of works by Mozart and Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; Stravinsky’s "Firebird Suite"; and Britten’s "Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra."

Featured guest artists include internationally celebrated pianists Joyce Yang and Roberto Plano; principal cellist of the Cleveland Orchestra, Mark Kosower; the BSO’s own principal bassoonist, Wren Saunders; and Maine-based mountain dulcimer player Pam Weeks, who will perform in Conni Ellisor’s "Blackberry Winter."

“This new season showcases the full orchestra for the first time in almost two years, and the music we’ve chosen takes advantage of that, moving our art form forward while also providing comfort and inspiration to our community," Richman said.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of the season will be this Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts on the UMaine campus.