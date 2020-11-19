Bangor Symphony Orchestra goes digital for 125th season due to coronavirus pandemic

Digital subscriptions are now on sale, with options ranging from $50 to $199 per household and added educational and archival content for subscribers.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has announced new plans for its 125th anniversary season. The symphony's five classical concerts are moving online, with new programming to meet gathering limits and social distancing requirements for the orchestra. Performances will be filmed without an audience and released through a new online platform from February to June 2021.

Digital subscriptions are now on sale, with options ranging from $50 to $199 per household and added educational and archival content for subscribers.

The restrictions imposed by COVID-19 have led to an array of creative new concert programs, with highlights including the BSO's first performances of works by Florence Price and Arvo Pärt, as well as forays into Baroque and contemporary repertoire.

The March 2021 concert program will still include a world premiere by Reinaldo Moya, now a concerto for strings, percussion, and piano featuring internationally acclaimed soloist Joyce Yang. Moya is the inaugural recipient of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, and his new work is inspired by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez. Programs will also feature composers well-known to audiences, including Mozart, Schubert, and Tchaikovsky.

