BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The American Folk Festival is still a month away, but organizers just announced the full schedule of performers at this year. We know who will be playing along the Penobscot River in downtown Bangor.

In its 17th year, the festival will feature 15 different acts over three days with multiple musical genres including Texas blue, south Indian classical, Quebecois and more.

The event is free but donations are accepted during the festival. AFF Executive Director Heather McCarthy suggests a donation of $20 per person per day to help keep the festival free.

Music will fill the air in late August for the thousands expected to attend. Here's a look at who will be performing:

2018 American Folk Festival - FRIDAY
TIMEBDN RAILROAD STAGEPENOBSCOT STAGEDANCE PAVILION
6:00Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz) Parade
6:15
6:30Festival Opening
6:45Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura)
7:00Open the Door for Three (Irish)
7:15
7:30 Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk)
7:45Genticorum (Quebecois)

8:00Jeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass)

8:15

8:30
8:45Vieux Farka Toure (Malian) Annika Chambers (Texas Blues)
9:00

9:15

9:30

9:45
2018 American Folk Festival - SATURDAY
TIMEBDN RAILROAD STAGEPENOBSCOT STAGEEMHS TWO RIVERS STAGEDANCE PAVILION
12:00Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk)African Influence Talk/Demo SessionJeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass)Dance Instruction
12:15

12:30Genticorum Contra Dance (Quebecois)
12:45

1:00 Gus LaCasse & Eamon Sefton (Maine Trad Fiddle)

1:15Open the Door for Three (Irish)Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass)

1:30
1:45 Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz)
2:00 Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella)

2:15 Floor Lords (Breakdance)

2:30Jeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass)

2:45
3:00 Fiddle Duets Talk/Demo SessionWayne Hancock (Honky Tonk)
3:15 World Acapella Talk/Demo Session

3:30Vieux Farka Toure (Malian)

3:45

4:00

4:15
4:30Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura) Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass)Annika Chambers (Texas Blues)
4:45Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony)

5:00

5:15

5:30

5:45Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz)Fairfield Four (Gospel)Open the Door for Three (Irish)
6:00
6:15
6:30
6:45
7:00 Genticorum (Quebecois) Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura)
7:15

7:30

7:45Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony)

8:00

8:15
8:30
8:45 Floor Lords (Breakdance) Vieux Farka Toure (Malian)
9:00Annika Chambers (Texas Blues)

9:15

9:30

9:45
10:00
2018 American Folk Festival - SUNDAY
TIMEBDN RAILROAD STAGEPENOBSCOT STAGEEMHS TWO RIVERS STAGEDANCE PAVILION
12:00Fairfield Four (Gospel)Songs of Love, Songs of Trouble Talk/Demo Session
12:15
12:30 Floor Lords (Breakdance)
12:45 Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella)

1:00Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass)

1:15

1:30Chinese Folk Arts Workshop (Chinese Arts)
1:45 Gus LaCasse & Eamon Sefton (Maine Trad Fiddle)Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk)
2:00Genticorum (Quebecois)

2:15

2:30Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella)

2:45Banjos Talk/Demo Session

3:00
3:15Open the Door for Three (Irish) Vieux Farka Toure (Malian)
3:30Fairfield Four (Gospel)

3:45

4:00 Jeanette & Johnny Williams Band (Bluegrass)

4:15Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz)
4:30 Annika Chambers (Texas Blues)
4:45Floor Lords (Breakdance)

5:00

5:15Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony)

5:30

5:45
6:00

The festival runs Aug. 24-26.

For more information visit americanfolkfestival.com.

© NEWS CENTER Maine