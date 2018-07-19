BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The American Folk Festival is still a month away, but organizers just announced the full schedule of performers at this year. We know who will be playing along the Penobscot River in downtown Bangor.

In its 17th year, the festival will feature 15 different acts over three days with multiple musical genres including Texas blue, south Indian classical, Quebecois and more.

The event is free but donations are accepted during the festival. AFF Executive Director Heather McCarthy suggests a donation of $20 per person per day to help keep the festival free.

Music will fill the air in late August for the thousands expected to attend. Here's a look at who will be performing:

2018 American Folk Festival - FRIDAY TIME BDN RAILROAD STAGE PENOBSCOT STAGE DANCE PAVILION 6:00 Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz) Parade 6:15 6:30 Festival Opening 6:45 Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura) 7:00 ↓ Open the Door for Three (Irish) 7:15 ↓ ↓ 7:30 ↓ Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk) 7:45 Genticorum (Quebecois) ↓ 8:00 ↓ Jeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass) ↓ 8:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 8:30 ↓ 8:45 Vieux Farka Toure (Malian) Annika Chambers (Texas Blues) 9:00 ↓ ↓ 9:15 ↓ ↓ 9:30 ↓ 9:45

2018 American Folk Festival - SATURDAY TIME BDN RAILROAD STAGE PENOBSCOT STAGE EMHS TWO RIVERS STAGE DANCE PAVILION 12:00 Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk) African Influence Talk/Demo Session Jeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass) Dance Instruction 12:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ 12:30 ↓ ↓ ↓ Genticorum Contra Dance (Quebecois) 12:45 ↓ ↓ ↓ 1:00 Gus LaCasse & Eamon Sefton (Maine Trad Fiddle) ↓ 1:15 Open the Door for Three (Irish) Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass) ↓ ↓ 1:30 ↓ ↓ ↓ 1:45 ↓ ↓ Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz) 2:00 ↓ Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella) ↓ 2:15 Floor Lords (Breakdance) ↓ ↓ 2:30 Jeanette & Johnny Williams (Bluegrass) ↓ ↓ ↓ 2:45 ↓ ↓ 3:00 ↓ Fiddle Duets Talk/Demo Session Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk) 3:15 World Acapella Talk/Demo Session ↓ ↓ 3:30 Vieux Farka Toure (Malian) ↓ ↓ ↓ 3:45 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ 4:00 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ 4:15 ↓ 4:30 Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura) Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass) Annika Chambers (Texas Blues) 4:45 ↓ Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony) ↓ ↓ 5:00 ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ 5:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 5:30 ↓ 5:45 Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz) Fairfield Four (Gospel) Open the Door for Three (Irish) 6:00 ↓ ↓ ↓ 6:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 6:30 ↓ 6:45 7:00 Genticorum (Quebecois) Orquesta El Macabeo (Puerto Rico Salsa Dura) 7:15 ↓ ↓ 7:30 ↓ ↓ 7:45 Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony) ↓ ↓ 8:00 ↓ ↓ 8:15 ↓ 8:30 ↓ 8:45 Floor Lords (Breakdance) Vieux Farka Toure (Malian) 9:00 Annika Chambers (Texas Blues) ↓ ↓ 9:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 9:30 ↓ ↓ 9:45 ↓ 10:00

2018 American Folk Festival - SUNDAY TIME BDN RAILROAD STAGE PENOBSCOT STAGE EMHS TWO RIVERS STAGE DANCE PAVILION 12:00 Fairfield Four (Gospel) Songs of Love, Songs of Trouble Talk/Demo Session 12:15 ↓ ↓ 12:30 ↓ ↓ Floor Lords (Breakdance) 12:45 ↓ Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella) ↓ 1:00 Charm City Junction (Oldtime, Celtic, Bluegrass) ↓ ↓ ↓ 1:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 1:30 ↓ Chinese Folk Arts Workshop (Chinese Arts) 1:45 ↓ Gus LaCasse & Eamon Sefton (Maine Trad Fiddle) Wayne Hancock (Honky Tonk) 2:00 Genticorum (Quebecois) ↓ ↓ ↓ 2:15 ↓ ↓ ↓ 2:30 ↓ Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic Acapella) ↓ 2:45 ↓ ↓ Banjos Talk/Demo Session ↓ 3:00 ↓ ↓ 3:15 Open the Door for Three (Irish) ↓ Vieux Farka Toure (Malian) 3:30 ↓ Fairfield Four (Gospel) ↓ ↓ 3:45 ↓ ↓ ↓ 4:00 ↓ Jeanette & Johnny Williams Band (Bluegrass) ↓ 4:15 Tuba Skinny (Nola Jazz) ↓ ↓ 4:30 ↓ ↓ Annika Chambers (Texas Blues) 4:45 ↓ Floor Lords (Breakdance) ↓ 5:00 ↓ ↓ 5:15 Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe Vocal Harmony) ↓ ↓ 5:30 ↓ ↓ 5:45 ↓ 6:00

The festival runs Aug. 24-26.

For more information visit americanfolkfestival.com.

