PORTLAND, Maine — Forty-two years later, the tickets are still unpunched -- and that's how they'll stay forever -- for Elvis Presley's 1977 concert in Portland.

The King of Rock and Roll had booked a gig at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now the Cross Insurance Arena) for August 17.

A newsroom fit for a King of Rock & Roll Before the Beatles set a tonsorial trend with their moptops, everybody wanted to copy Elvis' pompadour Whatever hearts Elvis failed to melt with his voice, one look from his eyes usually finished the job Despite his early bad boy reputation, all three of the Grammy Awards won by Elvis were for gospel performances Elvis was only shown from the waist up on a famous visit to the Ed Sullivan Show over concerns that his gyrating hips would cause a scandal Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Don't Be Cruel, Suspicious Minds...and that only scratches the surface of his massive catalogue of hits

The excitement of seeing their idol turned to grief as news of Elvis's death reached Maine on the eve of the show.

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. He was 42 years old. As of 2019, he's been dead for as many years as he lived. The passage of time hasn't dimmed the love that fans feel for his many hit songs like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Love Me Tender" and "All Shook Up."

Mainers like Anne Salamone who planned to attend the ill-fated concert never parted with their tickets, keeping them carefully preserved as a personal link to Rock and Roll royalty.