A Boogie wit da Hoodie concert at Bangor's Cross Insurance Center rescheduled to Dec. 11

The original concert was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday but the rapper posted a video to Instagram claiming he missed his flight.

BANGOR, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Nov. 13, 2021.

Bangor's Cross Insurance Center has rescheduled rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie to perform Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. The rescheduled event comes after the rapper was a no-show for the concert originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.

Fans posted to Facebook saying they waited hours at the Cross Insurance Center before learning the rapper would not be in attendance. Some claim they were lied to by opening artists who claimed that he was backstage.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie posted to his Instagram stories that night, claiming he had missed his flight but planned on rescheduling the concert for a new date at the Cross Insurance Center. He also said he would give a full refund to anyone who purchased a ticket but doesn't want to attend the concert if it gets rescheduled.

As far as refunds, the Cross Insurance Center's website states:

"If you would like a refund, refunds will be provided at the original point of purchase. Ticketmaster will be sending an email to those who purchased tickets online with further instructions on how to request a refund. Refunds will be provided to fans up to two weeks before the rescheduled show date."