New film out based on Stephen King story

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is a horror film released on Netflix just in time for spooky season.

MAINE, USA — A new film was released on Wednesday based on a story from Maine's most famous author. And it's just in time for the Halloween season.

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is based on a novella of the same name by Stephen King. The story was published in his 2020 story collection, "If It Bleeds."

Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

"In Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Jaeden Martell (Metal Lords, The Book of Henry) plays Craig, a young man who befriends a reclusive billionaire named Mr. Harrigan (played by Donald Sutherland, of Ordinary People and The Hunger Games fame). Tragically, Mr. Harrigan is not long for this world. (That’s not a spoiler, we promise.) When the old man passes away, Craig soon finds he’s able to communicate with his deceased friend via Mr. Harrigan’s titular phone. What happens next has to be seen to be believed."

In a review of the film published in the Arizona Republic, critic Bill Goodykoontz wrote, "As with the greatest King stories, the best parts here are not the horror elements (of which there are few). It’s the time spent with the characters."

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone" currently has a 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 59 percent from audiences.

The movie is available now on Netflix.

In other King news, Literary Hub published an article on Tuesday in which the writer discussed what authentic Maine cuisine means to him.