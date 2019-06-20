Fans of "Trolls" got their first look Thursday at the 2016 film's sequel with the drop of the first trailer.

DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls World Tour" returns lead characters Poppy and Branch, played respectively by musical artists Anna Kendrick, a Portland, Maine, native, and Justin Timberlake, as they and friends discover other Troll tribes and take on hard-rock music devotee antagonist Queen Barb.

"Trolls," released by 20th Century Fox, grossed $153.7 million domestically. Its original song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" was nominated for an Oscar.

Universal Pictures replaces Fox as distributor for the sequel.

Kendrick has stared in dozens of feature films since 2003. According to IMDb, other upcoming acting roles include playing Santa Claus's daughter Noelle Claus in Disney+ release "Noelle," and an astronaut in "Stowaway."

"Trolls World Tour" is slated to hit theaters next April.

A "Trolls LIVE!" tour is planned for this fall and winter, though no shows had yet been scheduled for New England. Per Ticketmaster, the nearest was New York.