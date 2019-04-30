BAR HARBOR, Maine — Steven Boucher is a Marvel Avengers' super fan.

"They were kind of my escape when I was younger so I've been following them for as long as I can remember," said Boucher.

It's pretty obvious after seeing him pull out his infinity gauntlet and Black Panther mask.

If that isn't enough, he puts other fans to shame when he displays his Ant-Man helmet, for the times he doesn't want to be the Black Panther.

"It actually doesn't make you shrink and I did not save the receipt," said Boucher, disappointed that his helmet doesn't work like the Ant-Man helmet from the comics and movies.

Boucher is such a big fan of the Marvel movies that he saw the new 'Avengers: Endgame' film in theaters twice over the weekend.

"I brought myself the first night because I didn't want anybody speaking to me or trying to ask me questions or anything like that," admitted Boucher. "The second night I actually brought my wife because she's a big Thor fan."

The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, where Boucher saw the film, only has one screen. It's by no means a small theater though.

The theater seats 760 people but still held five showings of the Avengers film over the weekend, including two on Saturday when the theater's executive director Amy Roeder was in the aisles.

"I was here Saturday night because I didn't want to face spoilers Monday morning," said Roeder, fighting back laughter.

The theater typically doesn't show more than one film a day.

Roeder said the theater prioritizes showing the Marvel movies and the Star Wars films though when they first premiere.

"Those are the popcorn movies," said Roeder. "The ones where [patrons] want actual popcorn that they didn't have to make themselves."

Boucher and Roeder say this film had something for the whole family by being the culmination of 10 years of Marvel cinema, so far.

"It's like a cultural phenomenon, so for us to be able to do it here is fantastic," said Boucher, who also serves as vice president of the theater's board of directors.

"People take their kids out," added Roeder. "People take their moms and dads out, grandmas and grandpas. It's a big thing and that's kind of our audience, that family grouping."

The family-feel of this film made debuting the theater's new listening assist system and in-seat closed captioning devices all the more timely and, according to Roeder, a long time coming.

The film took in a staggering $365 million dollars in North America and $1.2 billion dollars worldwide at the box office just during opening weekend.

"The film encapsulated that whole ten years," finished Boucher. "It brought back everything from the previous movies. Every character's arc was appropriately ended, in my opinion."

"My mom, who is 83, asked me just how important Captain Marvel was in this movie because she's been a Captain Marvel fan since she was like 5 years old," said Roeder. "There are all of these amazing fan experiences that just all came together in this one movie."

"I don't see the enthusiasm for this waning, in fact, several people that I know who saw the film this weekend are telling me they're coming back again," added Roeder. "I know a lot of people who are theater hopping, going from the plush seats at Bangor Mall Cinema and coming to the Criterion and experiencing the art-deco theater."